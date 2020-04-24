ELKHART — With the coronavirus pandemic prompting a stay-at-home order, closure of K-12 schools and forcing businesses to either lay off or furlough their employees, local nonprofit agencies are seeing a surge in demand for their services.
The Coronavirus Response Fund has raised more than $600,000 and has already awarded over $200,000 in grants to nonprofits and other community organizations engaging in immediate basic needs relief, short-term response and long-term recovery in Elkhart County.
The fund was established in response to the pandemic’s impact in Elkhart County by the United Way of Elkhart and LaGrange Counties, in partnership with the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, to support local families and nonprofits through a time of uncertainly, said Keith Sarber, United Way’s vice president of community impact.
Both organizations are working with local leaders to identify the most pressing challenges facing Elkhart County residents and to mobilize and coordinate services within those focus areas. Areas identified so far are child care for health care workers and first responders, food security, support for those most at risk and community advocacy.
Sarber said the organizations are making decisions about grant requests and getting funds to nonprofits within 48 hours.
“We are operating collaboratively, transparently and seamlessly to administer those funds between the Community Foundation and United Way,” Sarber said. “So, the funds come in and staff members have the responsibility for whatever issue section of the fund they are delegated.”
United Way and Community Foundation have also worked with marginalized communities, Sarber said. This includes seniors who are shut-ins.
“We’ve coordinated a food distribution with Real Services and seven different high-rises in Elkhart with 500 seniors who are unable to afford or get out for food,” Sarber said. “We have funded personal protection equipment for front-line workers such as hospital and clinic workers, and some of our nonprofits that work with fragile communities, like ADEC.”
“We’re trying to the best of our ability to work with nonprofits to make sure they have what they need to serve the community’s immediate needs.”
Besides state and federal programs, families are getting food from various sources including school districts, food banks, churches and pantries.
Church Community Services has seen several new faces at its food pantry over the past month many of which are locals who’ve recently been laid off, said Tom McArthur, the agency’s director.
“In a normal month, we will see about 3,500 people, and now we’re seeing over 5,000 so it’s been quite the increase,” McArthur said.
In addition to receiving $5,000 a month for a three month period from United Way and Community Foundations COVID-19 Community Response Fund, McArthur said many individuals and local churches have stepped up to offer a helping hand.
“We enjoy going to the post office these days because people are stepping up and helping us in any way they can,” he said. “We’re getting a lot of checks in the mail and certainly some direct online donations, but we’re really heartened by the churches and individuals who’ve done fundraising drives for us and are sending in some very meaningful donations.”
At the Elkhart Salvation Army, Lt. Shawn DeBaar said the agency’s key areas during the pandemic is to help other organizations and families who’ve been impacted financially.
“We have to serve in a way that we never had to before, taking into consideration in-person contact, which is an essential part of our ministry,” he said. “We’ve had to adjust our services to keep both those that we serve and to keep our staff safe.”
Speaking on the adjustments, DeBaar said a lot of the agency’s services are taking place over the phone, through video conference and paperwork is being done by email or regular mail.
The Salvation Army’s emergency food pantry is also operating differently, DeBaar said. Those in need must call and schedule an appointment and afterward staff will place food on tables at the agency’s parking lot for them to pick up to avoid having any person-to-person contact.
Also, the agency has established a COVID-19 Working Families Fund to assist working families with rent and utilities, DeBaar said, as many are now laid off or furloughed.
“This is funding that over the years the Salvation Army keeps, so at a time of crisis, we don’t have to close our doors to those in need,” he said. “So, we’ve taken some of those immediate cash reserves and are continuing to help families who’ve lost income due to this global crisis.”
So far, DeBaar said many of those who have reached out for assistance are those who are in the food and hospitality business who have faced hardship in the shutdown.
“We’ve had several waiters and waitresses who were literally living from tip to mouth,” he said. “We anticipate we’ll see those who’ve never had to look for help from organizations such as the Salvation Army, and those are the ones we want to be prepared to assist.”
Assisting seniors, Council on Aging of Elkhart County is picking up and delivering groceries to those who place online orders, said CEO David Toney.
The organization has also given away 65 boxes of food to clients in need, he said.
The Council on Aging is a nonprofit organization devoted to bringing resources together that enable seniors to live independently in their own homes as they age.
Toney said so far none of the organization’s staff or clients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
“We have taken every precaution by following guidelines from the CDC, INDOT and RTAP to ensure that everyone is safe,” Toney said.
The organization, however, hasn’t been spared from financial hardships, Toney said.
In total, the COA has lost $27,000 – $14,000 in revenue and $13,000 in expenses.
“We blew our cleaning supply budget for the month of March for the whole year,” Toney said. “That’s because right now we’re taking precaution and wearing gloves and masks. For our transportation, we’re supposed to be cleaning the vans after each drive.”
New laptops and printers were also needed to assist staff members working from home, he said.
Life enrichment programs have been suspended, and it’s unknown when they will resume, Toney said.
“We want to make sure when we do open back up, we’re safe as seniors are especially vulnerable to this disease,” he said.
Calling for volunteers, Toney said the agency is in need of people to visit the COA and call clients to check on them.
To donate to United Way’s and Community Foundation’s coordinated response to the coronavirus, and see a list of community resources, visit www.unitedwayec.org/COVID-19.
