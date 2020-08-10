For the third consecutive year, the Elkhart County Solid Waste Management District will host the Elkhart County Leaf Collection Competition.
The leaf collection competition saw impressive results during both 2018 and 2019, with nearly 400 tons of leaves collected. Similar to past years, teams must collect at least one ton of leaves to receive prize money, and a maximum of 25 teams will be competing for $50,000.
Signups for the leaf collection competition opened Monday and will close on Sept. 18 or as soon as 25 teams sign up. The competition will run from Sept. 21 through Dec. 11.
Groups interested in learning more or signing up should visit www.elkhart countyswmd.com/leaf -collection-competition for more information.
