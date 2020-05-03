ELKHART — A critical care physician with Beacon Medical Group is urging residents to be mindful of the decisions they make as the community begins to reopen in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, saying those decisions are likely to affect others.
Also, on Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported three additional COVID-19 deaths in Elkhart County, the most in one day since the outbreak began, bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 12.
Details of the Elkhart County deaths were not immediately available.
Dr. Luke White, a critical care and pulmonary specialist who works at Memorial Hospital and Elkhart General Hospital, said in an interview provided by Beacon, that much is known about the virus and much remains unknown.
"I think a lot of us still have questions ourselves," White said.
For example, he said, scientists know the pandemic is real and deadly, and that measures to stem the spread of the virus have worked where they've been implemented. He said members of the community could be proud of the efforts made so far, such as staying home and social distancing.
Still unknown, he said in the interview, is the number of people who may have the virus but no symptoms, and how reopening businesses and resuming social activities may allow the virus to spread.
"We've had perhaps fewer cases so far than we had initial feared, though the worst may be yet to come," he said.
The interview was conducted in anticipation of the governor's announcement Friday that state restrictions in place since mid-March would be lifted in five stages, with an anticipated resumption of normal activities by the Fourth of July.
"We know that at some point life has to go on, we have to start opening things up again," White said. "Life has to continue to be worth living, by seeing the people we love and doing the things we need to do in order to earn a living."
People are eager to return to their lives, he said, "but as far as how to do that, that's where we start getting into the unknown."
One key unknown is how many people are asymptomatic.
"We have to continue to take precautions even as things open up to make sure that we limit the spread, because even if we're feeling perfectly fine, even if everyone around us is feeling perfectly fine, we are not through this yet and we may still be unknowingly transmitting this disease to other people who are not as lucky as us," White said.
The video is part informational and part inspirational as White talks about wearing masks in public or being mindful of distancing. White said he and other Midwesterners value their independence but also value the importance of using that independence responsibly "to help our fellow citizens in the service of others."
"These behaviors are going to save lives," he said.
17 more deaths
The Indiana State Department of Health on Sunday attributed 17 new deaths to the coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,132.
The department also announced there are 645 additional positive cases of the virus in Indiana, bringing that number to 4,726. Department officials noted that while the number of cases has increased, intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady.
The health department reported another 114 probable deaths from COVID-19, which aren't included in the total deaths. Those are deaths for which COVID-19 are listed as a contributing cause, but there was no positive test.
Marion County on Sunday had the most new cases of coronavirus, with 193. Other counties with significant increases in cases are Cass with 70, Lake with 43, Johnson with 38, Tippecanoe with 36 and White with 25.
Elkhart County had 16 new cases, bring the number to 311, health officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.