'History Detective' series examines the life of Charles Gordone1

Charles Gordone

 Photo provided /

Elkhart County Historical Museum

BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will present the program “History Detective: Charles Gordone” on two occasions.

An in-person presentation will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, and a virtual program at 1 p.m. Friday, March 10. Registration is required to attend the virtual program. Participants can register by going to the Elkhart County Parks website, elkhartountyparks.org, and finding the event on the Events Calendar page.

