This is Hutchinson and Son’s Blacksmith Shop, one of Middlebury’s longest-running businesses when it closed in the mid 1900s. The history of this building and others in Middlebury, Bristol and Goshen will be shared in the Virtual Stories of Elkhart: Lost Buildings program presented by the Elkhart County Historical Museum.
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will present a free program in two parts, “Virtual Stories of Elkhart: Lost Buildings.”
With over 180 years of Elkhart County history, cities and towns have changed. The program will look at changes to the built environment, focusing on prominent buildings that held historical significance and/or architectural value that are no longer standing.
