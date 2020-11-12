ELKHART — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition (NIHHC) has received a $45,000 grant through the Youth Program Resilience Fund of Lilly Endowment Inc.
NIHHC will use the grant to sustain and expand its Healthy Hearts youth programming amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With this support, NIHHC will be able to continue its commitment to serve youth and their families in northern Indiana by providing health care services, educational programs and advocacy, so that they may lead healthier lifestyles.
