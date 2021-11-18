ELKHART — All signs point to an ominous turn in the COVID-19 outbreak, local health officials said Thursday.
As the Indiana Department of Health moved Elkhart County from an orange to a red advisory level, reflecting the highest risk of coronavirus spread, local officials were sounding the alarm.
Not only is the number of cases rising again, but other issues are lurking, Elkhart County Health Office Dr. Bethany Wait said.
Mitigation efforts such as mask requirements and distancing have been all but forgotten, and vaccination rates remain stubbornly low – less than 43 percent of the county’s eligible population is fully vaccinated.
In addition, the holidays are coming up, meaning large gatherings, often indoors.
“It’s really concerning,” Wait said. “I think we’re opening ourselves up to more deaths and more illness.”
Another ominous sign: local employers have reported the highest number of COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic, Wait said.
The surge is testing hospitals and staffs in Elkhart and Goshen as beds fill with COVID-19 patients. Regional elective surgeries are being canceled daily.
Dr. Michelle Bache, vice president of medical affairs at Elkhart General Hospital, said this latest surge came up fast, with the number of COVID patients needing acute care jumping from 20 to 40 in the past seven to 10 days.
The majority of those with severe illness are those who are unvaccinated, she said, but breakthrough cases – those affecting people who have been fully vaccinated – are increasingly common among patients and staff alike.
She worried about the “double-whammy” of a combined influenza and COVID season.
“It’s going to be a very challenging couple of months,” Bache said. “We were already working pretty lean, and everyone is tired. It’s pretty depressing.”
Elkhart General’s emergency room has been on “diversion” every day in November, she said, as teams try to keep a handle on the number of patients coming to the hospital, “and I don’t see an end in sight,” she said.
Bache said it was unclear whether the breakthrough cases were the result of deteriorating immunity or the effects of the delta variant, but she urged residents to get vaccinated for the sake of their health and the well-being of their friends and family members.
Elkhart County was one of six in Indiana with a red advisory level, with 348 weekly cases per 100,000 residents and a seven-day average test rate above 15 percent.
On its COVID-19 dashboard, the Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday reported 121 new cases in Elkhart County and three new deaths. The positive test rate was up to 17.1 percent, the highest it’s been in nearly a year.
LaGrange County, also in the red, has the lowest vaccination rate in the state, about 23 percent, and one of the highest positive test rates, at 22 percent.
The Elkhart County Health Department also issued a new call for residents to get a vaccination as soon as possible and to wear a mask indoors in public if they are in an area of substantial or high transmission. It reminded residents that children 5 to 11 are now eligible for the vaccination as well.
A list of vaccination sites is available from the Indiana Department of Health COVID-19 vaccine page.
