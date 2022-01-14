ELKHART — As COVID-19 case numbers continue to increase in Elkhart County, public health officials were advising the community to brace for more illnesses and deaths, and urged residents to take simple precautions, such as wearing masks in public, to protect themselves and those around them.
Positive test rates and positive case numbers pushed the county back into the red advisory level this week as the coronavirus continued to spread in Indiana to well beyond records reached in November 2020. That’s putting new strain on health care systems, schools and jails.
One measure of community spread, the seven-day average positive test rate, was at 25.5 percent and rising in Elkhart County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health dashboard. That exceeded the previous high of 24.5 percent set in November 2020.
New-case numbers and hospitalizations in the county also continued to rise to record levels, the state said.
Those numbers portend more trouble, according to Dr. Dan Nafziger, Goshen Health Hospital chief medical officer and infectious disease specialist.
“The general trend we’ve seen in the past is that it’s about seven days after case numbers spike that we see increases in hospitalizations, and about two maybe three weeks after that we see increases in deaths,” he said. “So at this point we have every reason to believe that omicron has arrived in Elkhart County and that, at least in the near term, we’re going to see more cases and more hospitalizations and more deaths.”
Hospital systems have already been “extremely stressed,” he said.
“We’ve had a lot of nurses and other health care workers exit their jobs in health care and so we are already struggling in terms of staffing, and what has happened in previous surges, which we can already see starting to happen in this one, is that health care workers get sick just like everybody else,” Nafziger said. “We’re part of the community, we lead lives pretty similar to other people in the community, and this virus doesn’t care if you’re a health care worker or not.”
On Thursday, Goshen Health reported it was caring for 29 hospitalized COVID patients, including 22 who were unvaccinated. It also said it was averaging two new COVID-19 admissions per day, with each positive patient staying in the hospital an average of nine days.
Elkhart General also was reporting it was filled beyond capacity. It said all of its 23 intensive care unit beds were occupied and all but one of its 34 emergency room beds were taken, with other patients being cared for in hallways or other common areas.
“So we are anticipating some very challenging days ahead,” Nafziger said, “and if we can, only beg, plead, ask politely that people protect themselves by wearing masks when they’re in indoor public spaces, that they follow the physical-distancing rules that they’ve been hearing about for almost two years now, and that they try to protect themselves by getting vaccinated and getting boosted if they have already been vaccinated.”
About 45 percent of residents in the county 5 and older are fully vaccinated, state records show.
School, jail closings
Goshen Community Schools, already the only district in the county to require masks, said it would move to remote learning Friday, “due to the high number of student and staff absences” related to COVID.
Schools are closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Edwardsburg Public Schools in Michigan said it also would shift to remote learning Friday due to a high number of absences in its transportation department; those absences were not all COVID-related, officials said, but a combination of health and personal issues. They said extracurricular activities, including Primary Family Reading Night and the Middle School dance, would take place as scheduled.
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said it would close the Corrections Facility lobby until further notice effective Friday. Members of the general public will not be allowed but they can call 574-891-2100 to make arrangements for visiting inmates electronically.
Tests in short supply
The Elkhart Health Department said it could no longer offer rapid antigen COVID-19 tests at free state-funded testing sites in the county due to a national shortage. Rapid tests are still available from private providers, such as pharmacies, primary care providers or any of the other sites listed at the top of the Health Department’s Facebook page. Residents can also attempt to purchase over-the-county rapid test kits from area retailers if available, but they should not go to hospitals to be tested for COVID-19.
State-funded free testing sites have plenty of PCR tests, Health Administrator Melanie Sizemore said, but results can take five to seven days.
Symptomatic individuals should continue to stay home while waiting for test results, and positive individuals with symptoms should stay home for at least five full days and until they are fever-free for 24 hours (without the use of fever-reducing medication) and symptoms are improving.
Free PCR testing remains available at:
119 W. Wolf Ave., Elkhart
1745 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen
200 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart
A list of testing sites is available at coronavirus.in.gov.
