GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Health Department closed two temporary food vendors operating at the Goshen High School Marching Band Invitational because they did not have proper licenses or inspections.
Tropicana Ice Cream Shop operated by Sandra Ayala and Taquizas Pfias operated by Jose Rodriguez failed to provide notices of intent to operate retail food establishments and operated without licenses and inspections, the agency said Tuesday.
