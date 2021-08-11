CDC map of Indiana for 8-12

Elkhart County joined most other counties in Indiana and in the nation, rated by the Centers for Disease Control as having a high level of COVID-19 transmission. 

 Centers for Disease Control

ELKHART — Goshen Community Schools on Wednesday announced the district would require masks for all staff members and visitors in K-6 schools.

All other public schools in Elkhart County through mid-week have said they would keep masks optional.  

