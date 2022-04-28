BRISTOL — The community has been invited to join the Friends of the Elkhart County Parks at 2 p.m. Saturday to explore the topic of climate change with Scott Hess, professor at Earlham College. The free event will be held in the auditorium of the Elkhart County Historical Museum, 304 W. Vistula St., Bristol.
The talk will engage with how humans imagine (and represent) climate change and why it matters, including various forms of public discourse as well as literature, film, and the visual arts. It will explore how people with different cultural identities – including political affiliations, educational backgrounds, races, and socioeconomic situations – tend to respond to climate change differently. He will discuss how, although differences have polarized us, we can do things to envision and address the problem of climate change more effectively by working together.
