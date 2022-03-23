Friday Night at the Museum features planting theme

“Crossroads of Elkhart County: Making a Place” is an ongoing exhibit at the Elkhart County Historical Museum.

 Photo provided / Elkhart County History Museum

BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will host Friday Night at the Museum this week with a spring theme and a focus on agriculture.

The event is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 25. There is no admission fee, and all ages are welcome.

