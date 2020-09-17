GOSHEN — As flu season approaches, the Center for Healing & Hope is joining Americares and Walgreens to host free on-site flu vaccinations for people who are uninsured, underinsured, or who are at or below the federal poverty line.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends getting the flu shot as soon as the vaccine is available and before the flu is widespread.
