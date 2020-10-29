ELKHART — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office announced four officers have received the state’s first-ever Traffic Safety All-Star award from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
To be named a Traffic Safety All-Star, the officer must have made at least 20 OWI arrests during the previous year and participated in one of the state’s targeted enforcement campaigns, like Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. The program was created by ICJI as a way to recognize law enforcement officers who are going above and beyond to keep road users and their communities safe by working to combat impaired driving.
