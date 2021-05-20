GOSHEN — Food Bank of Northern Indiana continues mobile food distributions next week, including one in Elkhart County.
Food items are offered free of charge on a first-come-first-served basis while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. This will be a drive-thru distribution. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicle and open their trunk to receive items. An area will be available to load items if the trunk does not open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.