GOSHEN — Food Bank of Northern Indiana will continue mobile food distributions across the region next week, including one in Elkhart County.
Boxes of free food will be distributed from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 17, at Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., Goshen.
Other distributions will take place in LaPorte, Kosciusko and St. Joseph counties.
Fresh perishable items and dry goods offered free of charge. All items will be pre-boxed and pre-bagged and offered on a first-come-first-served basis for up to 400 households while supplies last for those in need of food assistance.
This will be a drive-thru distribution. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicle and pop their trunk to receive items. An area will be available to load items if no trunk is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.