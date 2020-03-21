ELKHART — The Indiana State Department of Health on Saturday reported 47 new positive cases of COVID-19, including the first confirmed case in Elkhart County.
Also, the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners issued a travel advisory for county as of 5 p.m. Saturday.
The travel advisory means routine travel or activity is discouraged because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use discretion on what is necessary for daily living. Residents are advised to travel only for essential reasons such as work, grocery stores, dinner pick-ups, pharmacy or doctor appointments, and helping or checking on family members.
The new tally from the state brings to 126 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories.
The state on Saturday also updated the number of Hoosiers who have died to four.
Beacon Health System, in a separate announcement Saturday, said it is treating a patient at Elkhart General Hospital who tested positive for COVID-19. The patient is being treated in isolation. The Beacon clinical team said it is following proper protocols to ensure patient and caregiver safety and is in continuous contact with local and state health departments.
"We continue to take every necessary precaution to keep our patients, staff and community safe," the statement said.
Other individuals have also tested positive for COVID-19 through Beacon’s in-car screening process and are doing well recovering at home, the statement said. These individuals called Beacon’s AnswerLine (855-523-2225) after experiencing symptoms and were tested after meeting current COVID-19 testing guidelines.
In total, 833 Hoosiers have been tested, according to the state health agency, including 279 who were tested in the last 24 hours.
The new cases involve residents of Allen (3), Clark (3), Delaware (1), Elkhart (1), Greene (1), Hamilton (5), Hancock (1), Harrison (1), Hendricks (2), Howard (1), Johnson (2), Lake (1), LaPorte (1), Marion (22), Scott (1) and Vigo (1) counties.
The list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at https://www.in.gov/coronavirus/, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.
The dashboard also has been updated to reflect changes in residence for two Hoosiers who were confirmed positive earlier this week. One is a resident of Miami County, not Howard County, and the second is a resident of Johnson County, not Marion County.
I really wish we could at least know which town in the County this person is from. The more information we can get, the more pro active we can all be in our community.
