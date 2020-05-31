ELKHART — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Elkhart County surpassed the number in neighboring St. Joseph County over the weekend.
The Indiana State Department of Health, in it's daily report Sunday, said 67 new cases were confirmed in Elkhart County, bringing the total to 1,322.
Sixty-five of those cases were confirmed on Saturday and two on Thursday.
In St. Joseph County, eight new cases were confirmed Sunday, bringing the total to 1,274.
Elkhart County's population was 206,341 in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, while St. Joseph County had a population of 271,826.
Side-by-side comparisons:
Elkhart County
- Total cases: 1,322 (67 new)
- Tests: 9,849 total (446 new)
- Positive test rate: 13.4%
- Deaths: 28, none since May 23
- First case: March 20
St. Joseph County
- Total cases: 1,274 (8 new)
- Tests: 13,355 (376 new)
- Positive test rate: 9.5%
- Deaths: 34, none since May 21
- First case: March 12
Indiana
- Total cases: 34,574 total (397 new)
- Tests: 261,546 (5,229 new)
- Positive test rate: 13.2%
- Deaths: 1,967 (9 new)
- First case: March 6
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
