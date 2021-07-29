GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Election Board will meet Tuesday as the board starts preparing for the November election.
The board will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Rooms 106 and 108 of the Elkhart County Administration building. The office is at 117 N. 2nd St., Goshen.
