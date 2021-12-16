ELKHART — The average number of positive COVID-19 cases in Elkhart County is down from last week, state health figures showed Wednesday, but hospitalizations and deaths continue at alarming levels.
One benchmark of community spread of the coronavirus, the number of weekly cases per 100,000 residents, was at 443 in Elkhart County, the Indiana State Department of Health said Wednesday in its weekly update.
That’s down from 564 cases a week ago, but more than double the 200 mark seen as an indication of high risk of community spread.
Another metric, the seven-day average positivity rate for all tests, was down from 19.14 percent last week to 16.29 percent this week – still above the 15 percent mark that keeps the county in the red category along with most other counties in northern Indiana.
Four new deaths related to COVID were reported in Elkhart County on Wednesday, dating back to last week, the state said.
That brings the total number of deaths in the county to 563 since the pandemic began.
In the past 30 days, 34 COVID deaths have been reported in the county – a little more than one per day.
Hospitalizations also continue to mount, pushing bed and staff capacities to the limit.
In District 2, which includes Elkhart, St. Joseph, Marshall, Starke, Pulaski, Fulton and Kosciusko counties, hospitalizations remained near levels set during the worst of the pandemic in November and December 2020.
The vaccination rate in the county has risen only slightly in recent weeks, with 44.1 percent of eligible residents described as fully vaccinated, according to the state.
The county rate lags behind the rest of the state, at about 54 percent, and the nation, at about 61 percent, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control.
The Indiana State Department of Health this week opened a clinic at the Elkhart County Health Department, 608 Oakland Ave., Elkhart, for COVID testing and vaccinations from noon to 8 p.m. through Saturday.
Appointments may be scheduled at coronavirus.in.gov, although walk-ins are welcome, local health officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.