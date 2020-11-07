ELKHART — Health officials on Saturday reported a dramatic spike in new COVID-19 cases statewide and in Elkhart County.
The 364 new cases in the county beat the previous high of 258 cases the previous day and pushed the total number of cases to 11,802, the third highest in the state behind only Lake (18,391) and Marion (30,001) counties. The number of cases in neighboring St. Joseph County also reached a new daily high, 275, bringing the total there to 11,793.
Six new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Elkhart County, over four days dating back to Oct. 30, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. That brings the county death toll to 167.
Across Indiana, a daily record of more than 5,000 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed.
The 5,007 cases announced Saturday bring to 205,722 the number of state residents known to have or have had the coronavirus.
State health officials said Saturday that 43 more people are confirmed to have died from the virus, while another 244 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
More than 4,300 state residents are confirmed to have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
On Friday, Indiana set a then single-day record of newly reported COVID-19 cases with 4,714 new infections. That eclipsed the previous record of 4,462 new cases officials reported Thursday.
