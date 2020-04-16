ELKHART — As the number of confirmed cases for COVID-19 continues to rise in the county, so does the number for staff and residents at one local long-term care facility.
Elkhart County reported 18 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 123, the Indiana State Department of Health said Thursday.
Statewide, the health agency reported 41 additional COVID-19 deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 477.
No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Elkhart County. Three Elkhart County residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have died, officials previously reported.
Hubbard Hill Living Wisdom Center, which houses a dementia center, has 10 confirmed cases of the coronavirus – eight residents and two staff members.
The senior living center, located on Elkhart’s southwest side, reported its first confirmed case on Sunday and a second on Tuesday; on Wednesday, the center reported eight additional positive cases.
“Since receiving the initial shipment of COVID-19 testing kits this week, we have initiated testing protocol for all residents and staff of Living Wisdom Center for Dementia Care,” CEO Patrick Pingel said in a news release. “As you have seen and heard in the media, as testing numbers increase, so predictably do the number of positive diagnoses. And this has been the case at Hubbard Hill as well.”
Before the virus escalation, contingency planning for repurposing a Living Wisdom Center household was initiated to convert it to a locked-down, quarantine unit if needed, Pingel said.
“With the latest diagnoses, those residents with positive diagnoses were moved into the designated quarantined household,” he said. “We expect to complete testing of all Living Wisdom Center residents and staff no later than Friday.”
Elkhart County Commissioner Suzanne Weirick said Hubbard Hill is the only long-term care facility to have positive test results. Weirick is part of the county’s Incident Management Team for the pandemic, which consists of first responders, mayors and county officials.
“We have had contact with long-term care facilities in the county to make sure they have PPE (personal protective equipment) and the support they need and trying to help in any way we can,” Weirick said of the team’s efforts.
Weirick mentioned another group of people the team has had concerns about was the homeless population. She said a “strike team” did on-site assessments a few weeks ago for the homeless population, and some tested positive for the virus.
“We’re releasing the first one from quarantine today (Thursday),” Weirick said. “And that quarantine was done over two weeks ago.”
Speaking on the other initiatives, Weirick said the team is working on setting additional pop-up centers to reach “all avenues, all aspects of our population.”
“One group specifically might be the Amish, so we’re targeting locations to help them in the southern and eastern parts of the county,” she said. “Also, we’re working with Heart City Health to do some popup clinics for the underserved as well as Center for Healing and Hope for the undocumented, which was made through a generous donation from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
“We’re working to make sure all this stuff comes together to serve the community as best we can.”
