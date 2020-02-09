GOSHEN — County officials hope an intelligent data monitoring program can help law enforcement respond to — or even prevent — the next emergency.
Elkhart County Council signaled support on Saturday for an agreement with a Utah company that developed an artificial intelligence program to watch social media and alert law enforcement to what it finds. The company, Banjo, describes it as a live-time intelligence platform that monitors things like 911 calls, traffic cameras, social media and weather data and synthesizes it all together in order to understand what's happening.
"This is an artificial intelligence service that basically monitors emergency events that are happening around our county, and then directly communicates the existence of these events to our first responders," Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker told council. "Not only law enforcement, but also medical, hospitals, schools in the area and that kind of thing."
Banjo's presence in Indiana is currently very limited, but it's being made available to Elkhart, Allen and St. Joseph counties by the Indiana Attorney General's Office and Indiana Drug Enforcement Association, she said. There would be no expense for Elkhart County to use the program for a year.
She said it could be up and running by March, after the agreements are signed.
"This is an opportunity for us to test this for a full year and it gives us the ability to see how it will actually work on the ground in our community," Becker said. "If we believe that it is worthwhile, then obviously we will come back next budget season and ask for money to support it. But we have to make sure that it truly does work the way that they say it's going to work, and that it does help with immediate information transmission to our emergency responders."
The cities of Elkhart and Goshen would also independently participate in the pilot program, she added. She said the county's portion of the agreement represents about $24,000 in grant funding.
Law enforcement will have to be trained on how to use the program, Becker said, but it won't require any new hires to monitor it. It also won't require any spending on communication system upgrades.
'15 minutes quicker'
Becker said she's cautiously optimistic about the promise of the monitoring platform. Elkhart County Sheriff Jeff Siegel told council he's excited about the opportunity to test the program and see if it's right for the county.
"It's not often that I.T. stuff excites me," he remarked.
County Council members indicated they would support an agreement when it's brought to them, but had a few questions about the service first.
Councilman Dave Hess asked how it would monitor big events like RV shows and the county fair.
Siegel described how it could either catch a threat before it's carried out or alert law enforcement to an unfolding event more quickly.
"This will do social media keyword searches. So if someone goes on any social media and says, 'I'm going to do a shooting at the Elkhart County Fair,' this then alerts our office, then we can launch an investigation into the individuals that are making those statements," he said. "Banjo claims that they knew about the (October 2017) Las Vegas shooting 15 minutes before the authorities did. So that would have afforded the Las Vegas authorities 15 minutes quicker response time."
Becker also gave the example of a child abduction scenario. She said a description of the vehicle, the circumstances and the child could be put out immediately, and that such a case in the Salt Lake City area was quickly resolved using highway cameras to track down the suspect vehicle.
"We're looking for those kinds of response times in Elkhart County, and this is a way to do it, as described," she said. "We just want to make sure that we're actually getting what they're describing."
'Checks and balances'
Councilman Tom Stump asked whether the artificial intelligence is smart enough to not spread false alarms, such as someone wrongly claiming that someone kidnapped their child.
Becker said the algorithms behind the A.I. have checks and balances written in, but seeing whether they end up chasing down false leads is one of the reasons they want to test it for a year before deciding to adopt it.
"So if there is nothing corroborating, then they know that. If there is something that does corroborate it, they know that, and they can send that information out," she said. "Every one of these tips are merely pieces of information that get up into the system, and then they're looking at corroborating information to determine whether or not it's a legitimate threat. And while I'm sure it is not perfect, it's better than where we are right now."
Goshen resident Glenn Null later raised a similar fear.
"This Banjo thing kind of is interesting. I am a little concerned that there has been cases when innocent people have been hounded because of what they done on the internet, which had nothing to do with what the people looking at it assumed," he said. "So I hope there's checks and balances in there."
He referred to claims that people were visited by authorities after Googling "backpack" and "pressure cooker" following the April 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.
Councilman Doug Graham indicated he shared the concern, but would rather err on the side of caution.
"I would rather them investigate a false claim than overlook one that could be real," he said. "I agree, but it's also difficult to measure things that don't happen."
