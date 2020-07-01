INDIANAPOLIS — Elkhart County will not join the rest of the state as it inches forward into “Stage 4.5” of the reopening plan.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that, rather than proceed with Stage 5 in time for Independence Day, Indiana will give the green light only to expanded outdoor activities between Saturday and July 17.
No increase in capacity will be given for bars, restaurants and other indoor venues in that time, and a cap of 250 people will stay on social gatherings.
“Knowing all the information that we’re taking into account, knowing that a date doesn’t drive us but the data does, we are prepared over the next two weeks, leading up to July 18, to go to Stage 4.5,” he said. “Which means that much will stay the same over the next two weeks.”
Ahead of the announcement, city and county officials in Elkhart County made it clear to state officials that they did not want to lift any of the limits now in place, not as long as the county is experiencing one of the higher rates of COVID-19 positivity in Indiana.
Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said she heard the county’s message on Monday.
“I know they are very, very comfortable with staying back in Stage 4 right now,” she said during the governor’s address. “Their mayors, their county commissioners, when I was up there on Monday, they were all pushing me to say, ‘Don’t let us go to 5, we’re not ready,’ and I respect that.”
Elkhart County has seen 400 new cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days.
“We know we’ll see more cases as people get out and about,” she said.
Box said Elkhart’s high case count was only part of the reason for delaying plans to reopen the state. She said the decision had more to do with state and even national numbers overall.
Box and Holcomb also expressed their support for the mask mandate issued by the Elkhart County Health Department this week. Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz signed the public order requiring people over age 2 to wear masks when in public places where they can’t keep far enough apart from others.
“I respect the fact that they put a mandate for mask use in their county,” Box said. “Their local health officer took a big step, and she’s really had the support of the county commissioners and the mayors up there.”
“And she has our support,” added Holcomb, who also came forward with a strong recommendation for mask wearing as part of a statewide campaign released Wednesday. “I mean we want to help locals who are making the best decisions on the ground every single day.”
Box and Holcomb both cited a study showing an outdoor activity is 19 times less likely to spread the virus than the same activity indoors and urged the use of masks in all public settings.
“We’re recommending in the strongest terms possible for people to mask up,” Holcomb said. “It may be inconvenient, but it works. This can saves lives.”
Elkhart County Commissioner Suzie Weirick, after the announcement, said the county expects to provide more information on its own stage of the plan ahead of the July 4 start date.
“I’m very surprised by the governor’s 4.5,” she said. “I didn’t know that was a consideration.”
Mertz said she was glad to hear that the county is staying in Stage 4 for the next two weeks. She credits the support given by city and county leaders, as well as the data shared by Box, with Holcomb’s decision.
“I’m glad he did that – the county needs to slow the spread of the virus, and opening up more at this time would hamper our ability to do that,” she said. “It may not be pleasant for everyone, but it is the right decision for the health of Elkhart County residents at this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.