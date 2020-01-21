GOSHEN — Elkhart County officials signed data storage contracts Monday as county departments prepare to move their information to the cloud.
The county Board of Commissioners signed agreements with Aunalytics Holdings LLC for services including the use of a rack of communication equipment at a South Bend data center. The county has finished installing one of two lines of fiber optic cables into St. Joseph County and plans to finish the other one soon.
The north and south connections were pitched as a way to open the county-owned network to the wider world and to provide some redundancy, to make the local network more reliable.
The South Bend company will store records for the county treasurer’s office, recorder’s office and other departments, with the information mirrored at an undisclosed back-up location.
The contract calls for a fixed fee of $15,000 for professional services and $25,000 monthly for the cloud, back-up and connectivity services, according to attorney Steve Olsen. He said it’s a three-year contract.
Commissioner Suzie Weirick asked whether the county would still own all of its data. Olsen said the county maintains possession of its intellectual property as well as the fiber it paid to install.
“They merely help manage and store that data for us,” he said. “At the end of the day, if we leave, they have to give us that data back.”
Cloud storage was chosen as an alternative to continuing to store data locally. Weirick after the meeting said the county was looking at a cost of about $700,000 to replace the servers in order to keep the records in-house, without any remote back-ups.
The county’s agreement with Aunalytics is separate from anything that may involve the private users of the county’s fiber. The county installs the lines as dark fiber and leases it to Internet service providers and other customers.
