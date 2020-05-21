ELKHART — State health officials were reporting a spike in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elkhart County on Thursday, an increase attributed by local authorities to more testing and lifting of some restrictions.
Sixty-seven new cases were confirmed Wednesday, the Indiana State Department Health said in its daily report Thursday.
That's 20 cases more than any other day since reporting began in March and brings the total number of cases reported in the county to 844.
Marion County was the only county in the state with more new confirmed cases, at 162.
"We have 18 testing sites in the county, so we have more testing capacity," Elkhart County Health Department spokesperson Melanie Sizemore said. "Therefore, we are going to see an increase in positive cases."
But the virus is spreading faster in the county, she said, because many have gone back to work and society is reopening. Indiana as a whole is seeing lower daily increases in positive cases.
One additional Elkhart County death was reported, from May 10, which brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county to 27.
To date, 6,562 tests have been completed in the county, the state said, including 298 new tests reported Thursday, with specimens collected dating as far back as April 27. In total, 12.9% of test results have been positive.
Statewide, the Indiana State Department of Health announced that 676 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 29,936 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
A total of 1,764 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 48 over the previous day. Another 149 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 202,995 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 195,738 on Wednesday.
A complete list of cases by county is posted at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
(1) comment
This is not good. I hope this doesn't result in a significant amount of hospitalizations.
