ELKHART — The Elkhart County Department of Health confirmed Saturday it is investigating "community spread" cases of COVID-19, and officials said they are raising the status of a travel advisory.
With the number of confirmed cases in the county at 11, and due to an increase in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in surrounding counties, the Elkhart County Board of Commisioners and area mayors raised the county travel status to an "Orange/Watch" level, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
The higher level means conditions are threatening to the safety of the public.
During a "watch" local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies and other organizations.
The best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness, including COVID-19 and the flu, is to:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with 60% or greater alcohol
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
- Practice social distancing (no group functions such as book clubs, meetings or congregations of 10 or more)
- Stay home unless it is essential for you to go somewhere
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Health officials remind residents that the coronavirus can and will affect every age group. Everyone is a target of COVID-19 and every age group can spread the virus, the release from the sheriff's office said.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb earlier this week issued a statewide stay-at-home executive order to stem the spread of the virus.
