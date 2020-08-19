ELKHART — A key indicator in the county's fight against the spread of the coronavirus has been creeping back up in recent days to levels last seen about a month ago.
Local health officials urged residents to take advantage of testing facilities.
"I encourage everyone who has any symptoms of COVID-19, even if mild, to please be tested," Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz said in statement Wednesday. "If you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or think you might have been exposed, please get tested.
"The earlier we can find this virus, the easier it is to control. We do not want to have to take a step back, or become a 'hot spot' again."
The daily positive test rate seven-day average on Aug. 12, the most recent date for which reliable data was available, was 13.1%, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Wednesday.
That's up from a low of 7.5% on July 22 and matches a rate of 13.1% recorded on July 12.
The most recent seven-day average was the second highest in the state among counties with 1,000 or more confirmed cases, just behind Allen County's rate of 13.2%.
The state's average positive-test rate was 7.7%.
State health officials on Wednesday reported only 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Elkhart County, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 5,209. The seven-day average of new cases was 37.
No new deaths were reported, leaving the total at 93. Ninety-nine more people were tested since July 14, bringing the total number tested since mid-March to 39,266.
Mertz said Elkhart County has seen a decline in the rate of testing over the past several weeks. She said the department was aware of some confusion due to prolonged waiting times for test results and the change of hours at the free Indiana State Department of Health sites. She said those issues had been largely resolved.
State health officials are hosting four free testing sites across the state, including two in Elkhart County, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday. The local sites are:
- Team Rehabilitation, 223 Chicago Ave., Goshen
- Northside Gymnasium, 300 Lawrence St., Elkhart
Other testing sites around the state are listed at www.coronavirus.in.gov, on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Student tests positive
Goshen Community Schools officials were notified Wednesday by a local health provider that a Goshen High School student tested positive for COVID-19, but the diagnosis was expected to have little effect on other students or staff because the infection was related to community spread, not school contacts, they said.
The district was working closely with the Elkhart County Health Department, according to a statement from Goshen Community Schools Interim Superintendent Steven Hope.
"After following our contact tracing protocol, it was determined there were no close contacts," Hope said. "No other students or staff members must be quarantined because everyone was following the mitigation efforts outlined in the GCS reopening plan."
Lerner cancels 'Peter Pan'
Lerner Theatre on Wednesday announced it would cancel "The Kimball Organ Series: Peter Pan" on Sept. 10 due to the impact of COVID-19 and the need for social distancing.
All ticket purchasers will be refunded, the city said.
"We apologize for the inconvenience, but this is the correct decision given the circumstances," theater organizers said.
Theater events have been canceled since the outbreak began in mid-March.
State: Infections dropping
Indiana health officials on Wednesday reported 15 more coronavirus-related deaths across the state, while the number of people confirmed with COVID-19 infections and those undergoing tests continued their recent declines.
Indiana’s newly recorded deaths raise the state’s pandemic death toll to 3,180, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus cases, in the five months since Indiana’s first fatality was reported in mid-March, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. Most of the new deaths occurred Monday or Tuesday.
The 506 new coronavirus cases lowered the state’s seven-day average of newly confirmed infections to 834 on Tuesday. That average has been declining since reaching 945 in early August as the number of tests being conducted has fallen about 10% since late July.
State statistics show that Indiana hospitals were treating 842 patients with the COVID-19 respiratory disease on Tuesday, down from about 1,000 two weeks ago.
