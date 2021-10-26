Community Foundation supports Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry

Funds are used to pay processing fees on donated livestock and deer, with the meat being given to agencies serving food-insecure residents in Elkhart County.

 Photo provided

ELKHART — Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has received a $15,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County to support its “Meat” the Need initiative.

According to Feeding America, approximately 23,600 Elkhart County residents regularly struggle with food insecurity — 8,500 of which are children.

