ELKHART — The Community Foundation of Elkhart County’s Board of Directors approved $692,594 of new and multiyear grants to three nonprofits who are key to the education and development of career pathways in Elkhart County.
The Career Pathways committee of the foundation recommended awarding a multiyear grant to Goshen College and single-year grants to ETHOS and Horizon Education Alliance. The board approved the grants at its December meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.