ELKHART — Creepy-crawlies will be the stars at the Elkhart County Parks’ annual “Bug Night,” an insect-themed celebration.
This two-hour event starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Cobus Creek County Park and highlights the incredible world of insects with hands-on events and up-close encounters with Indiana’s invertebrates.
