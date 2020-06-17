From left, Worldcell Extrusions owner John Petrofsky talks with U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski and David B. Behr, director of the North Central Region of the Indiana Economic Development Corp., about the company’s efforts to retool in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Behind them are 20,000 pieces of personal protective equipment being donated to the state.
Mate Wilcos stamps the clear plastic sheets used to manufacture face shields at Worldcell Extrusions in Elkhart.
Elkhart Truth photo / Jon Gard
ELKHART — John Petrofsky and his team at Worldcell Extrusions were challenged recently to retool their small manufacturing plant on the city’s east side when they shifted from production of returnable foam packaging, mostly for the automotive industry, to face shields, used around the globe as protection against the coronavirus.
One of the biggest challenges, he said, was making a clear plastic; his team had only previously manufactured opaque foams and plastics.
