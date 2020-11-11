Members of the Goshen Veterans Honor Guard, made of members from the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans and the American Legion, await the command to fire a 21-gun salute during Veterans Day ceremonies Wednesday at the Elkhart County Courthouse.
Members of the Goshen Police Honor Guard participate in a Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday in front of the Elkhart County Courthouse.
Elkhart Truth photos / Jon Gard
Veterans of Foreign War Post 985 Cmdr. George Buckmaster reads each of the 12 names added to the Elkhart County War Memorial Monument during Veterans Day ceremonies Wednesday.
Elkhart Truth photo / Jon Gard
Korean War veteran Phil Whitehead, part of the Goshen Veterans Honor Guard, plays taps Wednesday during a Veterans Day ceremony at the Elkhart County Courthouse.
Elkhart Truth photo / Jon Gard
Elkhart Truth photo / Jon Gard
Twelve names were added to the Elkhart County War Memorial Monument and dedicated Wednesday during Veterans Day ceremonies outside the Elkhart County Courthouse.
