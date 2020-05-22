ELKHART — State health officials on Friday said 61 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Elkhart County.
One of those new cases was confirmed Wednesday, bringing that day's total to 67, the highest daily number yet. The other 60 new cases were confirmed Thursday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
That brings to 903 the total number of confirmed cases in the county since the outbreak began in March.
Elkhart County had the most new confirmed cases in the state after Marion County, which had 122. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (54), Lake (42), Porter (33), St. Joseph (16), Hamilton (12) and Delaware (10).
No new deaths were reported in the county, leaving that toll at 27.
The number of new tests reported was 444, most of them from specimens collected on Monday and Tuesday but some dating as far back as March 25. About 12.9% of the 7,004 tests completed have come back positive.
Across the state, 493 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 30,409 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady, according to the state. Nearly 38 percent of ICU beds and more than 81 percent of ventilators were available as of Friday.
A total of 1,791 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 27 over the previous day. Another 150 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 208,561 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 202,995 on Thursday.
A complete list of cases by county is posted at www.coronavirus.in.gov, which is updated daily at noon.
