SYRACUSE — A Syracuse man and four members of his family were injured Friday night when their horse-drawn buggy was struck from behind.
Jerry Yoder, 33, was traveling north on SR 13 just south of U.S. 6 at 10:46 p.m. with four members of his family, including Renita Yoder, 32, and children ages 8, 10 and 14, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said.
