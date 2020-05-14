ELKHART — An additional 48 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Elkhart County on Thursday, another high in the daily reports submitted by the Indiana State Department of Health.
One additional death in the county also was reported, bringing that total to 22.
About 95% of the deaths in the county have been among patients 70 or older. The largest share of cases, about 19%, has been among those in their 20s.
This newest report from the state brings the total number of cases in Elkhart County to 589; the one-day tally accounts for about 8% of the cases reported in the county since the coronavirus outbreak began in mid-March.
The previous daily high number of positive cases in the county was 47 on Saturday.
Statewide, the Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday reported 634 new cases of the illness, bringing the total to 26,053.
Twenty-six new deaths were reported, bringing the toll in Indiana to 1,508.
