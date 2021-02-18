GOSHEN — Formerly known as Adult Prom and Grand Champion Gala, The Elkhart County 4-H Fair Annual Spring Fundraiser supports the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds and its mission of supporting the 4-H program in Elkhart County.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s fundraiser is going virtual with online bidding and live streams with the organization’s stakeholders on the last day of the event. To date, the effort has raised over $700,000 for the Fair and 4-H youth in Elkhart County.
