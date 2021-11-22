3 mayors honor county health officer Wait

Elkhart County’s three mayors honor Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait during a celebration Friday night at Rue 152 in Nappanee. From left are Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, Wait and Nappanee Mayor Phil Jenkins.

 Elkhart Truth photo / Jon Gard

NAPPANEE — Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait said she was shocked and humbled by the show of support she received from all three of the area’s mayors.

“It was a real honor,” Wait said. “I had no idea.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.