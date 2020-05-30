ELKHART — The single-day number of new COVID-19 cases in Elkhart County broke into triple digits for the first time.
Friday's total of 107 confirmed cases surpassed the previous high for one day of 65 on May 20, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Saturday.
The daily report brings the total number of cases in the county since the outbreak began to 1,262, just below neighboring St. Joseph County, which has a total of 1,266.
No additional deaths were reported in the county, leaving the total at 28. The most recent coronavirus-related death was a week ago, on May 23.
The number of tests completed in the county also jumped, from 356 reported on Friday to 557 reported on Saturday.
A little less than half of the new tests were from specimens taken on Wednesday, with others collected on various dates from as far back as April 28.
To date, 9,412 tests have been completed in the county, about 13.4% of them positive. That's just above the state average of 13.3%.
Statewide
Thirteen more Indiana residents have died from COVID-19, while nearly 700 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, state health officials said Saturday.
The 13 new deaths increased Indiana’s confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 1,958, the Indiana State Department of Health said.
Another 167 people have died from probable infections of COVID-19 and those deaths increase Indiana’s confirmed or presumed COVID-19 deaths to 2,125 since the state’s first deaths was recorded on March 15.
An additional 693 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total number of confirmed cases to 34,211, the state agency said.
To date, 256,395 test results have been reported to the state health department, according to the state agency's online coronavirus dashboard.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
