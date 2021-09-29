It will be Northridge against Elkhart for the title at the Concord Boys Tennis Sectional on Thursday, after both teams advanced with wins on Wednesday.
Elkhart advanced with a 3-2 victory over Jimtown, which included an important win by Brad Walker over Jimtown's Matt Margraf at No. 1 Singles. Walker topped Margraf 6-3 and 6-1.
The Lions also won at both No. 1 and No. 2 doubles to clinch the victory.
Northridge clinched it's victory over Concord at No. 1 Doubles, where Evan Nay and Collin Seegert posted a come-from-behind win over Thomas Burkert and Ethan Kavanagh by a scored of 3-6, 6-4 and 6-3 to give Northridge a 3-1 lead.
The Raiders won both doubles matches and also had No. 1 Singles player Brendan LeCounte post a win.
The final match of the evening at No. 2 Singles was still being completed at The Truth's deadline.
At the NorthWood Sectional, heavily favored Goshen moved on to the finals by sweeping Bethany Christian, 5-0. There was no score available for the Fairfield-NorthWood match.
CONCORD SECTIONAL
NORTHRIDGE 3, CONCORD 1
Singles: Brendan LaCounte (NR) def Nathan Schraw 6-2, 6-0. Kaleb Ellis (NR) def Avery Johnson 6-0, 6-0. No. 2 Singles not complete.
Doubles: Evan Nay / Collin Seegert (NR) def Thomas Burkert/Ethan Kavanagh 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. Andrew Kavanagh/Sam West (C) def Mason Martin/Zak Martin 6-2, 6-1.
ELKHART 3, JIMTOWN 2
Singles: Brad Walker (E) def Matt Margraf 6-3, 6-1. Beau Kaler (J) def. Kameron Kast 6-0, 6-1. Aiden Short (J) def Brady Kelly 6-3, 7-5.
Doubles: Matt DeShone/Gianni Lucchese (E) def Dyaln Cook/Zane Wort 6-3, 6-2. Ethan Leazenby/Kaden Kennedy (E) def Caleb Koets/Gaege Wachs 6-0, 6-0.
