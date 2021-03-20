BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre has announced open auditions for its upcoming production of “Red, White and Tuna,” a two-person show that is a sequel to the popular “Greater Tuna.”
Auditions will be on March 22 and 24 at 7 p.m. at the Bristol Opera House. The play will be performed on May 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23. “Red, White and Tuna” will be directed by Karen Johnston, assisted by Elise Davis.
About the play:
Tuna is the third smallest town in Texas, where patriotism and Patsy Cline never die. In “Red, White and Tuna,” the town is geared up for a double celebration: the annual high school reunion, complete with a hotly contested election for Reunion Queen, and the big Fourth of July town picnic featuring the Hot-to-Trot Catering’s famous potato salad.
There are also wedding bells in the air. Local radio personality Arles Struvie and the Widow Bumiller are about to tie the knot. As expected, the residents of Tuna are at their quirkiest and nothing goes according to plan.
This hilarious play is a tour-de-force for the two actors, who must portray the citizens of Tuna, Texas. Two actors play a total of 20 characters, male and female, young and old.
This show will also require three to four volunteers to facilitate backstage quick changes and other crew duties.
More information is available at info@elkhartcivictheatre.org or 574-848-5853 during afternoon business hours. Elkhart Civic Theatre auditions are open to all, and no fees are charged for participation in ECT productions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.