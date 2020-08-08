ELKHART — Kuert Concrete Inc. has received a Business of the Month Award from the Greater Elkhart Chamber Business Recognition Council.
The company began in South Bend in 1926 as Central Mixed Concrete, and was managed by John Kuert. In 1983, John Fidler purchased Kuert Concrete and continued to grow the business. Kuert is currently run by Steve Fidler, a third-generation concrete producer.
Over the past 94 years, Kuert has continued to embrace innovation, consistently updating their equipment. Trucks today monitor the mix process, automatically measuring water and consistency, as well as time and efficiency of deliveries. Loading is computerized to ensure consistency and accuracy of each mix of concrete and GPS tracks deliveries.
Kuert maintains 52 trucks, many with special themes supporting various programs and charities, including veterans, first responders, breast cancer awareness, 4-H and CAPS. Kuert has literally laid the foundation for many local nonprofits, donating the concrete and services needed for buildings and development, including the Boys and Girls Clubs, Habitat houses, Wellfield Botanic Gardens, Elkhart County Fair and others.
Kuert Concrete has been a member of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce since 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.