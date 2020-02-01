ELKHART — An additional 40 indoor exhibitor booths made available in December for the Second Annual RV Hall of Fame Suppliers Show have already been sold, organizers said.
The only chance for suppliers to be inside for the Suppliers Show, held during the RV Open House in September, is if any suppliers who attended last year do not sign up and pay for this year by the Jan. 31 deadline, Hall of Fame President Darryl Searer said.
The show, held during the RV Open House, is Sept. 21-24.
Indoor booths are 10-by-8 feet and cost of $2,500 per booth. Included in the price are two padded chairs, an 8-foot table, drayage to and from booth, electric, WiFi, badges, complimentary drinks, hospitality area and storage if necessary.
Searer said some outdoor exhibit space is still available for demo-type RVs.
More information and registration for the annual RV Hall of Fame Suppliers Show is available at www.rvmhhalloffame.org/rv-hall-of-fame-suppliers -show or via email at dlsearer@aol.com.
