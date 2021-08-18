ELKHART — Anti-tobacco advocates are concerned with a proposal to exempt cigar bars from the city's smoking ban.
The Elkhart Public Health and Safety Committee will discuss a proposed exemption for cigar bars to the ban on indoor smoking in public places. The committee will meet in council chambers at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday with the session will be streamed online.
The proposed ordinance would amend the clean air standards for workplaces and public spaces contained in the city code. The city passed its smoking prohibition in 2008, which applies to every kind of public place from auditoriums to zoos.
Listed exemptions include tobacco stores, private clubs and designated smoking rooms in hotels. The amendment would add cigar bars to the list of exemptions.
The amendment was put on the agenda at the request of Councilman Arvis Dawson, according to Traci Adams, administrative assistance to city council.
Tara Morris, executive director of the Minority Health Coalition of Elkhart County, and Adrienne Thomas, project manager for Tobacco Control of Elkhart County, expressed their dismay with the proposal Monday.
They noted that Elkhart is one of 27 communities in Indiana with a comprehensive smoke-free air law.
"Not only has the city of Elkhart seen abundant changes over the last few years but it is now a model community for the rest of Indiana," they wrote. "This policy decision was for a better quality of life for all citizens, visitors and employees of the city of Elkhart."
The current law does not prevent a cigar bar from opening and operating, they say. It limits smoking to an outdoor area restricted to ages 21 and up, similar to bars.
"Changing this smoke free air law will mock the work that has been done to protect all citizens and guests for our great community," the women wrote. "Let’s stay true to our word and continue to create a better quality of life and a 'Vibrant Communities' for Elkhart County."
