Chamber of Commerce honors Welch Packaging

ELKHART — Welch Packaging’s community involvement was cited as a key reason it was named named 2019 Business of the Year by the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce.
The announcement came March 6 at the Chamber’s annual meeting at The Lerner Theatre’s Crystal Ballroom.
The honor goes annually to one of the Chamber’s 12 Business of the Month recipients, who in turn are selected from more than 1,100 Chamber business members throughout the preceding year.
The Chamber of Commerce cited community involvement, corporate volunteerism and philanthropic commitment as key criteria for Welch Packaging to receive the nod.
Aside from sponsorship of events like the Wellfield Botanic Garden’s Festival of Lights, community theater programs and the Elkhart Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, the Chamber noted the selfless dedication of individual Welch Packaging associates.
Welch set a 2019 goal of team members giving back 5,000 hours of community service. In reality, they nearly doubled that amount.
“Ever since we started as a small business in 1985, we’ve always strived to make a difference. We try every day to make a difference in our associates’ lives, in our customers’ businesses, and in the communities in which we live,” said Brock Welch, general manager of the Elkhart campus. “Every single member of our Welch team is important in allowing us to have that impact.”
Welch Packaging associates have played significant roles in supporting local charity organizations, elementary and high schools, entrepreneurship programs and higher education. From building beds for less fortunate children, to working with Startup Moxie, a local entrepreneurship program, to donating to over 150 other local charities, Welch associates are living the vision set forth by founder Scott Welch, the company said.
Welch Packaging will be celebrating its 35{sup}th{/sup} anniversary in April.
“With an intense focus on customer service, associate training and development, and the improvement of the Elkhart area community, Welch Packaging is looking forward to many more anniversaries in the future,” the company said. “The entire Welch Family humbly thanks the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce for recognizing our business.”
