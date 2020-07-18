Chamber honors Convention & Visitors Bureau

Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau, 3421 Cassopolis St., Elkhart, has received a Fairbanks Award from the Greater Elkhart Chamber Business Recognition Council. The Fairbanks Award is given to recognize businesses that have made an outstanding contribution toward beautification of the community. The ECCVB received the award for its newly remodeled facility. Here, Diana Lawson, executive director at Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau, accepts the Fairbanks Award from David Neeser of TCU and representing the Greater Elkhart Chamber Business Recognition Council.

 Photo provided

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.