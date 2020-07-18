Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau, 3421 Cassopolis St., Elkhart, has received a Fairbanks Award from the Greater Elkhart Chamber Business Recognition Council. The Fairbanks Award is given to recognize businesses that have made an outstanding contribution toward beautification of the community. The ECCVB received the award for its newly remodeled facility. Here, Diana Lawson, executive director at Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau, accepts the Fairbanks Award from David Neeser of TCU and representing the Greater Elkhart Chamber Business Recognition Council.