ELKHART — Oaklawn has announced the addition of Dr. Randall Cammenga, M.D. and Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians, to its Elkhart medical staff, where he will provide medication-assisted treatment for substance use disorder.
Cammenga is the former medical director for CleanSlate Centers in Elkhart and former chief operating officer for Goshen Health System. He previously served on Oaklawn’s board of directors.
He spent more than 20 years in emergency medicine before shifting his practice area to medication-assisted treatment, or MAT, which combines traditional behavioral health services with prescription medication to treat substance use disorders and is the is the most effective form of treatment for opioid use disorder.
“Substance use disorders, particularly opioid use disorder, are a leading cause of death and MAT is an effective treatment that focuses on harm reduction and saving lives,” Cammenga said. “Oaklawn is committed to expanding access to these services in our community.”
Oaklawn provides mental health and addictions treatment to 27,000 children, adolescents and adults. Oaklawn – which has campuses in Elkhart, Goshen, South Bend and Mishawaka – offers inpatient and outpatient treatment, as well as residential services for youth. More information: www.oaklawn.org.
