EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — The Edwardsburg Chamber of Commerce and SCORE North Central Indiana present “Aspiring Entrepreneurs: Fundamentals of Small Business.”
Doors open for the Nov. 14 event at 6:30 p.m. and the workshop begins at 7 p.m. at the Edwardsburg Chamber of Commerce, 26225 U.S. 12.
Bob Kasprzak, SCORE regional vice president for the seven-state Central Region, will lead the workshop. This class covers the attributes of successful entrepreneurs; how to evaluate your abilities, passion and idea; how to avoid costly mistakes that lead to failure in business; dispelling common myths about owning and operating a business; and how SCORE can assist you.
Kasprzak has been regional vice president since 2016. A native of South Bend, he served as the SCORE North Central Indiana Chapter chair from 2012-2013 and was the SCORE Indiana District Director from 2014-2015.
Those interested in the workshop can contact the Edwardsburg Chamber at 574-215-6527, on the website www.edwardsburgchamber.org/events or by email at admin@edwardsburgchamber.org. Nov. 14 the deadline to register.
