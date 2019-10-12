MILFORD — Startup marine industry supplier Williamsburg Marine has announced the company is locating its operations in Milford, with plans to add up to 75 net new jobs by 2023.
“We are excited to start our operations in Milford and to become a leading employer in the community,” Williamsburg Marine General Manager Karen Weaver said. “Our leadership group brings together more than 30 years of experience in the marine industry.”
Williamsburg Marine will invest in excess of $1 million to equip a 30,000-square-foot building on Old State Road 15 in Milford to produce marine interiors and related components and accessories. The company is already working with a network of mid- to upper-end marine customers and plans to be operational in Milford by mid-fall.
“As the No. 1 state in the Midwest for entrepreneur friendliness, we love to see companies like Williamsburg Marine choose Indiana to start and scale operations,” said Elaine Bedel, president of the Indiana Economic Development Corp. (IEDC). “I’m confident our business climate and talent pipeline will allow Williamsburg Marine to thrive in Kosciusko County, and we look forward to supporting their growth and success in the Hoosier state.”
The IEDC offered Williamsburg Marine up to $750,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning until Hoosiers are hired, the company is not eligible to claim incentives. The Milford Redevelopment Commission approved a training grant of up to $50,000 in lieu of tax abatement to reimburse the company for the costs of training new employees at the request of the Kosciusko Economic Development Corp.
“This announcement reaffirms our belief that Milford is great location between Goshen and Warsaw to start and grow businesses,” said Milford Redevelopment Commission Chairman Dan Brown. “We look forward to supporting the company’s plans and applaud their commitment to invest in our community.”
