ELKHART — Welch Packaging has announced its acquisition of Knoxville Box and Container Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, from Chris Castleberry.
Knox Box was founded in 1985 by Horace Harper Jr and later purchased by Castleberry in 2016. The company has provided corrugated boxes, wood crates and packaging supplies to the East Tennessee market for more than 30 years.
